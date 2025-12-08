Everyday Ethical AI

Everyday Ethical AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Robin's avatar
Christopher Robin
6d

Wow, this is pretty scary stuff for creatives. Thanks for shedding some light on this. We can add it to the list of things we don't often consider that are being impacted.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Smiley
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Karen Smiley / She Writes AI, LLC · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture