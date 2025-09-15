Everyday Ethical AI

Everyday Ethical AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bonnie Marcus's avatar
Bonnie Marcus
20h

Congratulations. Looking forward to reading.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Smiley
Jax's avatar
Jax
2d

I loved this book on Ethical AI. And I've read a lot of books and articles and even co-host a podcast. Why do I love this book? -

- 1/ Karen Smiley knows her stuff. She is a data scientist of 30 years, not a newcomer, not an AI, not a tech bro with a vested interest.

- 2/ Karen is excellent and communicating complex ideas in ways anyone can understand. True! I'm a slow reader and yet read this in a night and now have clear ways to think and talk about using AI (and that's my bread and butter - she's helped me so much!)

- 3/ she's not talking in a silo - she gets out there a talks to a wide range of people.

- 4/ she's made it affordable for everyone! It's only 99cents on Amazon. Go buy it, share it, support the information we all need getting out there

- 5/ Karen is one of the good people. She's sooo worth backing, so she can keep doing her good work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Smiley / She Writes AI, LLC
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture