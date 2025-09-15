Announcement: release of "Everyday Ethical AI: A Guide For Families & Small Businesses"
Everyday Ethical AI helps families, educators, solopreneurs, entrepreneurs, small businesses, and working professionals use AI safely, wisely, and confidently.
Most AI books are written for tech insiders or data scientists. I wrote “Everyday Ethical AI” to help everyone else: families, educators, solopreneurs, entrepreneurs, small businesses, and working professionals.
Curious about learning some practical steps you can take to help you use AI power tools safely and wisely? More interested in actions than hype? Check it out — Everyday Ethical AI is now officially published, and it launched as a Top New Release in Science & Math Ethics on Amazon!
Please share with your family and friends so they can also know how to protect their families & businesses and benefit from AI. Use this link to find the ebook in the right Amazon store for any country: mybook.to/everydayethicalai
To learn more about the book, see the Everyday Ethical AI book website or the articles below:
“Like chainsaws, AI tools are incredibly powerful and can cut through difficult tasks quickly. But they also come with tremendous risks. The simplest way to avoid all harm from AI tools is for society not to build or use AI tools or technologies. However, that would deny the world their many potential benefits. So we need to balance potential benefits of AI against the risks and harms. The good news: ethical AI guidelines can serve as a combination of tool selection & maintenance guides, protective equipment, and safety training for using AI power tools available to us.”
To keep up with what’s new in ethical AI, subscribe here (if you haven’t already 😊). I’m grateful to everyone for your interest and support, and I'm looking forward to hearing what you think of the book!
Congratulations. Looking forward to reading.
I loved this book on Ethical AI. And I've read a lot of books and articles and even co-host a podcast. Why do I love this book? -
- 1/ Karen Smiley knows her stuff. She is a data scientist of 30 years, not a newcomer, not an AI, not a tech bro with a vested interest.
- 2/ Karen is excellent and communicating complex ideas in ways anyone can understand. True! I'm a slow reader and yet read this in a night and now have clear ways to think and talk about using AI (and that's my bread and butter - she's helped me so much!)
- 3/ she's not talking in a silo - she gets out there a talks to a wide range of people.
- 4/ she's made it affordable for everyone! It's only 99cents on Amazon. Go buy it, share it, support the information we all need getting out there
- 5/ Karen is one of the good people. She's sooo worth backing, so she can keep doing her good work.