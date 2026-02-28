Hi folks! I am excited to share some big news with you all. You may have noticed that I’ve been writing less often in this newsletter lately. I’ve been happily busy curating and preparing to publish our forthcoming SheWritesAI book “AI Everywhere, Volume 1: How Women Are Changing The World With Artificial Intelligence”. The ebook is now available for pre-orders!

And it’s starting to take off. We are already the #1 Hot New Release in Social Aspects of the Internet and in Human-Computer Interaction! (Thank you to Kathy Gerstorff for letting me know)

You can pre-order your ebook copy now at the special, limited-time intro price of only US$0.99 via universal link mybook.to/aieverywhere1. We already have pre-orders from Mexico, India, Canada, Italy, Germany, and the UK, in addition to the main .com store. Preorders will also be available soon for print editions. Find out what everyone’s so excited about, and please tell your friends before this special introductory offer expires!

Preorder your ebook for US$0.99

Our book is 100% written by 26 women and nonbinary authors from our SheWritesAI community, spanning 14 countries and 24 topics in AI. It’s the first of its kind and shares fresh perspectives and tips you won’t find anywhere else. Learn more about the chapters and the authors here: aiEverywhereBooks.com (Kudos to Blessing Okpala, PhD for the website design and development!)

Learn more about "AI Everywhere"

Coming soon: interviews with the chapter authors by Farida Khalaf. (To start, I’ll be interviewing Farida next week about her two chapters, on AI in cybersecurity and agriculture. And she will be interviewing me about the book.) The interviews will be posted to the SheWritesAI newsletter. Subscribe there (free) to be in the loop, and stay tuned!

Subscribe to She Writes AI