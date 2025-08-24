As some of you already know, last month I released a mini-book on “Five Everyday AI & Data Risks” and I’ve been working on a full-length book about AI that I’m aiming to release next month. Unlike many of the AI books out there which are aimed at techies, influencers, or corporate high rollers, I want my book to help everyone else.

Families.

Students and teachers.

Solopreneurs and entrepreneurs.

Creative people like artists and musicians.

Corporate and government staff in all kinds of roles.

In short, the people all over the world whose best interests have been mostly overlooked, if not outright trampled upon, in the way most AI tools have been designed, developed, and used.

The goal of my upcoming book is to help folks learn how to protect themselves, their families, and their businesses and how to use AI safely, wisely, and confidently. It reflects my 30+ years as an engineering leader, using computers and software to analyze data in ways that impact people’s daily lives, and what I’ve learned from my 70+ “AI, Software, & Wetware” interview guests over the past year.

The book’s original title was “Ethical AI In A Nutshell”. However, as I wrote the book this summer and added extensive end notes, I realized that with what I wanted to cover and all of the references, the book was no longer a “nutshell” size. So the name had to change!

Today, I’m excited to officially announce the new name of my book:

Everyday Ethical AI: A Guide For Families & Small Businesses

And as my subscribers, you’re now among the first to see the cover of my book:

Along with the book name change, I’m also changing the name of my personal newsletter to “Everyday Ethical AI”. Subscribers know that I’ve always written about equity, bias, and related issues, and I will continue to cover those topics. But the old name of “Agile Analytics and Beyond” wasn’t conveying my passion for AI ethics which has dominated my reading and writing.

As I point out in the opening of my book (and in past articles here!), AI really is everywhere. AI ethics should be everywhere too. We all deserve better choices. We deserve powerful AI tools that are built with properly licensed data, enriched fairly, corrected to mitigate biases, and respectful of our rights, our livelihoods, and our environment.

Although a few such ethical AI tools are now emerging, the current global AI ecosystem is not there yet. In the meantime, everyone should know how to adapt to our AI-infused world, how to protect ourselves, how to survive and thrive and advocate for the world we want. We ALL deserve to benefit from the exceptional power of AI tools without compromising our privacy, our safety, or our values. That’s my mission.

I’m honored to be joined in this mission by exceptional supporters. Debbie Reynolds “The Data Diva”, who hosts the #1 data privacy podcast in the world, has graciously written an amazing Foreword for the book. Rebecca Mbaya shared some critical insights on exploitation in the AI ecosystem that I just had to include (with credit, of course). I’m grateful to have the benefit of excellent advice from Fleur Hull . And so many of YOU kindly volunteered to review early drafts and provide valuable review feedback to help me improve it. (You’ll all be named in the Acknowledgments of the book, and I’ll tag you in the posts on launch day.)

I’m aiming to launch the ebook on Amazon on Sunday, Sept. 14. I can’t wait to share it with you all. Even if we haven’t connected yet about the book, I’d love to have your support on my launch team, to help my book reach everyone who can benefit from it! (Just comment, DM me, or reply to this email.)

Message Karen Smiley

Leave a comment

More book news is coming soon. Subscribers will be the first to know; stay tuned 😊.

P.S. If you didn’t yet grab your free copy of my mini ebook, “Five Everyday AI & Data Risks”, do it soon! The giveaway expires on August 25. Current subscribers can use the email address you’re subscribed with to get it as a thank you gift. New subscribers will get it as a welcome gift. Claim your copy before the giveaway ends!