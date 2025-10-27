Last week, my husband spotted a YouTube video with a clickbait title something like “10 high-paying remote jobs that don’t need college degrees”, and thousands of views. He wanted to watch it, so we did. The first job profiled in the video? Data labeler!

Photo of a blank label by Anastasiya Doicheva on Unsplash

This video pundit claimed that data labeling work for AI pays $20-40/hour (ha!) and only mentioned among the downsides that the work might be “kind of boring”.

Nothing about having to watch horrific content for hours on end and cope with emotional stress or even PTSD.

Nothing about how companies offshore this work, pay pennies per piece labeled (not per hour), and bilk people out of pay.

To learn more about data labeling work, and why it’s currently an ethical concern for how many AI companies do business, see AI Ethics: Beyond Not Stealing Data and Everyday Ethical AI: A Guide For Families & Small Businesses.

In the current terrible job market, people seeing videos like this might be tempted to try for these kinds of jobs. They’re likely in for a huge disappointment. I don’t yet know of any ethical data work company that pays fairly and treats their data workers respectfully. If you do, please share!

