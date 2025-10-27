Everyday Ethical AI

Everyday Ethical AI

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tobias Mark Jensen's avatar
Tobias Mark Jensen
3dEdited

I have seen several data-labelling jobs promoted on LinkedIn. Some of these are even targeted for lawyers and "linguistic experts". Feels slightly dystopian. Imagine spending so many years on an degree only to end up training an AI model how to do your work for you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Karen Smiley
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Smiley / She Writes AI, LLC
Substack
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture