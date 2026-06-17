Today I’m thinking out loud a bit about analogies in which AI tools are compared to everyday assistive devices like glasses, hearing aids, crutches, knee braces, wheelchairs – or to sci-fi devices like Iron Man exoskeletons.

This is part 1 of a 2-article sequence. Part 1 examines how reliance on LLMs is like wearing eyeglasses. Part 2 covers what we can do about 2 risks of AI tool dependency: cognitive effects and tool access disruption. (If your email client truncates this, click here to read the full article.)

Wearing Glasses

I’ve worn glasses since I was 5. As soon as my parents realized my eyes were bad, and I got glasses, I became a voracious reader, and my learning rate took off.

Am I dependent on my eyeglasses? For many things in daily life, yes. I wouldn’t be able to read most texts indoors, or recognize what’s in an image.

Is that dependency bad? Well, if my glasses broke or I lost them, I wouldn’t be able to read. Or if my vision gets worse, I might trip or run into things in my house without my glasses.

Would going without glasses help? Not a bit. It wouldn’t make my eyes any better. I would just see poorly more of the time. The idea that wearing corrective lenses diminishes natural vision is a myth.

Years after I got my glasses, one of my schoolmates was diagnosed (perhaps mis-diagnosed) in a routine eye exam as needing glasses for the first time. She didn’t think she needed glasses and she hated wearing them, both for the inconvenience and for the appearance-shaming. (She’d had plenty of chances to notice how some of the older kids in our neighborhood and school were not exactly kind to glasses-wearers like me.)

After a brief period, she simply stopped wearing her glasses. She went to school without them, tried eye exercises to strengthen her eyes, and managed to pass a driving test and graduate without going back to glasses. As an adult, her eyesight did eventually need correction, and since contact lenses had become more common and more affordable by then, she began wearing contacts. (As a bonus, she discovered that tinted contacts could enhance her naturally-blue eyes, so the contacts became a plus appearance-wise.)

Some people interpreted her story as proof that people don’t really need glasses, and suggested I find some willpower and exercise my eyes more so I wouldn’t need glasses either. That was ridiculous. Although it wasn’t visible to anyone, I have bad astigmatism that no amount of exercise (or shaming) could possibly ever change. My schoolmate didn’t. Odds are she never needed glasses in the first place. Her experience proved nothing about willpower and exercise as a fix for poor vision. And the idea that eye exercises can eliminate the need for glasses is another myth. (These kinds of myths aren’t unique to vision; stories abound of people, some probably well-meaning, claiming we can think and exercise away our disabilities/illnesses/excess weight/etc. Don’t get me started.)

That’s not to say there is nothing we can do to improve and guard our eyesight. Nowadays, I take lutein to help protect my eyes from degenerative effects. I often wear computer glasses optimized for reading my laptop screen. And I try to take breaks from my devices to give my eyes a rest when needed. (A third myth: heavy computer use doesn’t permanently damage our eyesight. But it can cause eye strain.) Regardless, I still need my glasses, and always will.

Overall, wearing glasses is a tradeoff I’m happy to be able to make. I fumble for them in the morning, deal with occasional fogging, fuss with trying to keep them clean, and pay a lot of money for new ones every couple of years. In return, I can SEE. Totally worth it.

What happened to people who lived in the days before eyeglasses were affordable and available for common people? They would have struggled through life seeing poorly, perhaps never completing their educations; fought harder to live and earn a living; and contributed much less to society than they potentially could have.

How LLMs Are Like Eyeglasses

For many people, large language models (LLMs) are similar to eyeglasses.

LLMs can be cognitive aids that help people cope with challenges of neurodivergence (regardless of whether they are aware of their neurodivergence or have a diagnosis).

LLMs can be linguistic aids that help people communicate in a language they didn’t grow up learning.

LLMs can be accessibility aids for people with various disabilities, such as hearing impairments.

LLMs can enable people to compete and earn a living as solopreneurs, entrepreneurs, or corporate workers.

All of these purposes fit with using AI as a support tool for our lives and livelihoods.

But some people lump all uses of AI into a cheating/unethical/illegitimate bucket. They assume all use is misuse. And some people do misuse LLMs. But while we are busy defining when it does and doesn’t fit in that first bucket, we find ourselves litigating when someone’s use is legitimate and when it is not. This quickly seems to lead to “guilty until proven otherwise”. [Credit to Amberhawk for her help with rephrasing this section.]

From where I sit, AI ethics includes accepting that people who benefit from using AI as a support tool — for reasons that may be just as invisible to me or others as my astigmatic eyes — need to be able to do so without being shamed or penalized for it. (Amberhawk nicely explains support vs. shortcut here.)

Shaming people who rely on AI tools for seen or unseen needs solves nothing, just like shaming kids (or adults) who wear glasses solves nothing.

And it should go without saying that people who don’t want to use AI shouldn’t be forced to use AI, or be shamed or penalized for not using AI.

One might ask: What happened to people who lived in the days before AI tools were affordable and available for common people with these support needs? Similar to the days before eyeglasses were common, many of them struggled through life with reduced capability, perhaps never completing their educations; fought harder to live and earn a living; and contributed much less to society than they potentially could have. The past and current invisibility of those struggles makes their needs, and the impact of AI tools in empowering them, no less important.

What About Ethics?

I know that some well-meaning people who care about AI ethics feel strongly that no level of AI use is acceptable. When I’ve explored their reasons, they generally assume all AI tools are unethically developed and built on exploitation of workers, stolen content, etc. And many (most) AI tools are underpinned by exploitation. However, there are some ethically-developed AI tools.

I gently challenge anyone who argues that there are no good reasons for using AI, based on assumptions that all AI tools are unethical, with a thought experiment. If folks were able to use ethically-developed, sustainably-operated AI tools, would your opinions on AI use change, and how?

I’ll go further and say that, outside of specific work situations (where company or organization policies and processes matter), none of us are entitled to judge whether anyone else’s uses of AI tools are justified. Other people know their own needs and the tradeoffs they have to make day-to-day in their lives. I don’t, and no one should be obligated to share their needs and tradeoffs with me to get my blessing. I don’t want to be in that kind of judging position anyway. I have better things to do with my time and energy.

Judging other people’s uses of AI kind of reminds me of people who ‘police’ the use of handicapped parking placards, challenging people who park with them if they don’t look “disabled enough”. Not all handicaps are visible; my now-late husband got a placard approved after his lung cancer hit Stage 4 (there is no Stage 5). Regardless, nothing gives a bystander the right — even if they were a doctor — to judge whether someone else’s handicap is ‘bad enough’ to justify them having the placard.

Strangers judging the AI use of others are trying to impose themselves as an authority, deciding whether to bestow placards for legitimate AI use, and punishing those who use AI without their approval. Nope. (Talking about adults here. Children’s use of AI is another story — parents obviously need to be involved.)

My judgments on AI tool use focus on what I control: myself.

For my own writing and creative work , or for services I pay for , I care about aligning with my own values [4].

For books I publish , I care about quality writing and complying with publisher restrictions on AI use.

I care about privacy, so before I decide if I’m going to share my data , I look into whether it’s going to be fed to an AI tool.

I decide whether I read or support what others create (with or without AI).

I’m on a mission to raise awareness about the risks, harms, and benefits of AI tools to help people make more-informed decisions that align with their values (not mine). And I’d like us to get to a world where we all have ethically-developed AI tools to choose from, and unethical AI companies are kept in line. (Hey, a girl can dream.) Shaming unethical AI companies can help get us there. Judging or shaming AI users doesn’t.

All of that is what Everyday Ethical AI is all about.

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What We Can Do

Regardless of the reasons why someone depends on an LLM, that dependency brings key risks. In part 2, we’ll look at two AI dependency risks: cognitive effects and tool access disruption.

There are other AI risks, such as not fully owning what you generate with an LLM. We won’t get into those AI risks in this pair of articles. See Everyday Ethical AI for more on AI risks, or Sena Evren’s article for more insights on IP rights in particular.

Thanks for reading; see you in part 2!

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Credits

This article was loosely inspired by my friends and collaborators Lacy Goodwyn (Badass Women in AI), through her insightful interview questions; Sarah Ennett - Seeking Ikigai and her article on glasses (“You’ve Never Seen Your Own Face”); and Amberhawk and her article “AI as Milkweed: When Support Gets Called Cheating”. (Special thanks to Amberhawk for her detailed feedback on drafts of this article 🙌🏼.) Check out their newsletters if you haven’t yet seen them!

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