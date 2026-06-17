Everyday Ethical AI

Everyday Ethical AI

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Chelsey Sidler's avatar
Chelsey Sidler
Jun 17

I have way too many comments for this post. Just incredible job here. Especially as someone who wears glasses, I love this metaphor so so much.

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1 reply by Karen Smiley
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Badass Women in AI
Jun 18

AW I love that BAWAI's interview questions helped inspire you... kind of like how your spotlight is going to inspire so many. Lets be serious, you're already inspiration ❤️💄!

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1 reply by Karen Smiley
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