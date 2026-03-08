Hi folks, here’s a quick recap of a recent report from the United Nations with fresh data on gender equality. Bottom line:

“No country in the world has reached full legal equality for women and girls”

From United Nations, “Why women and girls are still not equal under the law”

“International Women’s Day 2026 shines a spotlight on a critical issue: inequality in justice systems around the world. Despite decades of progress, women and girls are still not equal under the law anywhere on Earth. Globally, they hold only 64% of the legal rights that men enjoy, according to the latest UN data. This gap affects every stage of life — from safety and education to work, family life and economic opportunity.”

From UN Women, “No country in the world has reached full legal equality for women and girls”

“On 8 March 2026, International Women’s Day, UN Women issues a global alert: Justice systems meant to uphold rights and the rule of law are failing women and girls everywhere. Women globally hold just 64 per cent of the legal rights of men, exposing them to discrimination, violence, and exclusion at every stage of their lives.”

There are more details in the United Nations Secretary-General’s report, “Ensuring and Strengthening Access to Justice for All Women and Girls”.

This is (still) not ok.

So by all means, let’s celebrate International Women’s Day and highlight women and girls who are persisting and excelling. I’m seeing so many good callouts in Notes the past few days (like this one initiated by AI.Mirror), and it’s uplifting. But let’s not forget that the work towards equality needs to continue tomorrow, in AI and in every other field and part of life.