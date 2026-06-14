This page collects links to products for which I’ve agreed to be an affiliate. These are products and tools by creators I believe in: Dee McCrorey, Finn Tropy, Karo (Product with Attitude), and Nicolle Weeks. I hope you will find them useful.

All links are affiliate links from which I will earn a small commission - it won’t cost you any more, though. Using these links helps keep my writing about everyday ethical AI free for everyone.

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