Everyday Ethical AI

Everyday Ethical AI

Home
Notes
Books
agile
Business
Culture
Data
Equity
Technology
shoestrings
Substacking
Archive
Newsletters
About

Products

This page collects links to products for which I’ve agreed to be an affiliate. These are products and tools by creators I believe in: Dee McCrorey, Finn Tropy, Karo (Product with Attitude), and Nicolle Weeks. I hope you will find them useful.

All links are affiliate links from which I will earn a small commission - it won’t cost you any more, though. Using these links helps keep my writing about everyday ethical AI free for everyone.

My own books are also available directly from Gumroad:

white and black love neon light signage
Photo by Manny Becerra on Unsplash

Share

© 2026 Karen Smiley / She Writes AI, LLC · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture