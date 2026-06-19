Everyday Ethical AI

Everyday Ethical AI

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Nick Talwar's avatar
Nick Talwar
3d

Thanks for the shoutout, Karen! Appreciate it

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1 reply by Karen Smiley
Elena | AI Product Leader's avatar
Elena | AI Product Leader
8d

Thank you so much for the shoutout, Karen! 🥰 You hit on such a great topic here:

Building fast with AI is fun, but if you aren’t mapping out the governance and testing for those hidden technical debt loops upfront, you are just building on a shaky foundation.

Love seeing you push for this kind of risk management framework really!

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1 reply by Karen Smiley
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