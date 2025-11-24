I recently had the honor and pleasure to be interviewed about data privacy and Everyday Ethical AI on Debbie Reynolds’ podcast “The Data Diva Talks Privacy” ! If you’re not already familiar with Debbie’s podcast, it’s been top-rated worldwide among data privacy podcasts for the past 6 years. Her questions, discussions, and advice on privacy and technology are always down-to-earth and practical.

In this interview, I shared some of my experiences from:

exploring healthcare data as an undergraduate research assistant,

building and leading research and development on IoT and intelligent edge devices,

serving as the Director of AI and analytics for edge-cloud hybrid systems,

writing here on Substack and publishing my Everyday Ethical AI book (with Foreword by Debbie!!), and

supporting my friend Amanda Rose Fadely in launching her space domain awareness startup, KeeperSpace (keeping space safer by using sensing, data, and AI to help satellites avoid collisions).

🔊 Listen to the full episode, or read the full transcript, here, and let us know what you think and what questions you have!

Listen to the podcast episode

🎙️ Introducing 🎙️ The Data Diva Talks Privacy Podcast – Episode 263 – 🎨 Karen Smiley, Founder and Owner, She Writes AI Karen and I dig into the creative and ethical tensions emerging as artificial intelligence systems ingest and generate massive amounts of artistic and personal data. We explore how hidden data extraction practices affect creators, consumers, and trust in technology. We discussed: 🎭 Rights and compensation for content creators 🔍 The opacity of data sourcing and training practices 🌳 The environmental cost of large-scale AI operations 🧩 The human labor behind content moderation and data labeling 🛡️ Risks around misinformation and harmful outputs 📡 Rebuilding trust through transparency 🎙️ Advocacy for ethical design and equitable benefits 📢 Why user empowerment drives responsible innovation I thank Karen for her passionate insights and for championing fairness and accountability in fast-moving technology landscapes. Also, check out her book called Everyday Ethical AI with a Foreword by “The Data Diva”! 🎧 Listen to the full episode, or read the full transcript, here: https://www.debbiereynoldsconsulting.com/podcast/e263-karen-smiley About The Data Diva Talks Privacy Podcast: Award-winning and downloaded in 154+ countries with over 950,000+ downloads worldwide. Each week, I speak with global leaders on data privacy, cybersecurity, AI, and emerging technology to bring insights businesses need to retain value, reduce risk, and increase revenue. Become an insider, join Data Diva Confidential for data strategy and data privacy insights delivered to your inbox. 💡 Receive expert briefings, practical guidance, and exclusive resources designed for leaders shaping the future of data and AI. 👉 Join here: bit.ly/3Jb8S5p

