So many people tout the benefits of AI. AI technologies are like physical power tools: capable of both handling harder tasks AND causing severe damage.

Think of a chainsaw. It can cut up a fallen tree that a hand saw could never handle. (When you live on a forested lot in hurricane territory, as I have, a good chainsaw is a must!) Careful tool selection & maintenance, protective equipment, and training can help, but chainsaw accidents can still maim or kill users or bystanders.

Like chainsaws, AI tools are incredibly powerful and can cut through difficult tasks quickly. But they also come with tremendous risks. The simplest way to avoid all harm from AI tools is for society not to build or use AI tools or technologies. However, that would deny the world their many potential benefits.

So we need to balance potential benefits of AI against the risks and harms. The good news: ethical AI guidelines can serve as a combination of tool selection & maintenance guides, protective equipment, and safety training for using AI power tools available to us.

What’s Next?

The next step is understanding the ways AI systems and tools can harm us and others. Tune in next week for a summary of 5 everyday AI & data risks!

