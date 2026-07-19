Guest Post Introduction

Hi folks. This article is a guest post collaboration with SheWritesAI Community member Tina Sharma. Tina Sharma is a freelance Data Engineer specializing in AI, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning. She explains the why behind AI and data engineering concepts. Her work has been featured through Medium‘s Boost program, and she also publishes The AI Cartographer.

The journey rarely begins where we think it will. (Image created by Tina Sharma using ChatGPT)

I’m not writing this because I’ve “made it.” I’m still early in my career, still learning, still making mistakes, and still chasing goals that are much bigger than where I am today.

I’m writing this for a younger version of myself, and for anyone who might see a little of themselves in my story. Someone with the potential to build the career they dream of, but who is underestimating themselves because of where they come from, the opportunities they think they’ve missed, or the limits they’ve accepted as permanent.

If this article helps even one person question those limits a little sooner than I did, it will have been worth writing.

1. I Thought My World Was Smaller Than It Really Was

Every once in a while, I look back at where I started, and I’m reminded that some of the biggest barriers I had to overcome weren’t technical. They were the limits I unknowingly placed on my own ambitions.

I was born in a city but grew up in a small tourist town. We had good schools, but some things many people take for granted still don’t exist there. Even today, I can’t order food through Zomato or Swiggy from my home.

Growing up, it wasn’t just the town that felt small. So did the expectations. Many of the successful women I admired had eventually moved to bigger cities to study or build their careers. From where I stood, it often felt as though the opportunities I wanted existed somewhere else.

Whenever I dreamed a little bigger or spoke too confidently about what I wanted to do, I was sometimes called “oversmart.” It wasn’t meant to be encouraging. For a while, I believed those voices more than I believed myself.

Looking back, I realize how fortunate I was in one important way. I grew up in a family where educating daughters wasn’t a new idea. The women in the two generations before me had studied, built careers, and expanded what was possible for the next generation. Because of them, dreaming bigger never felt like rebellion inside my own home, even if it sometimes did outside it.

As I grew older, the internet made the world feel smaller. Most of the people who taught me, mentored me, edited my writing, and eventually collaborated with me never lived anywhere near my town. Many of them have never even met me in person.

I had spent years thinking my geography would determine my future. It turned out that my curiosity, the support of my family, and a willingness to learn mattered far more than my location ever did.

If you’re reading this from a place that feels too small for your dreams, don’t assume you have to wait until you leave it to start building the life you want. Sometimes the first step isn’t changing your location. It’s changing what you believe is possible from where you already are.

2. I Confused My Starting Point With My Destination

Like many students, I had a Plan A. I knew where I wanted to study, and in my mind, that was the first step towards the career I had always dreamed of.

For me, Plan A was to earn a Physics degree from one of India’s top colleges, just as my mother had earned her Arts degree from a top college. I had built my entire future around that one goal.

What I didn’t have was a Plan B. I never asked myself what I would do if Plan A didn’t work out.

When it didn’t, I carried that disappointment for much longer than I should have. I was so crushed that I didn’t even look at the other colleges on my list. I treated one result as if it had decided the rest of my life.

People teased me for not getting into a “good” college — whether they had achieved it themselves or not. I felt judged as if I had made some unforgivable mistake. Over time, I let those opinions become my own.

Instead of looking for another path, I convinced myself that maybe the career I wanted simply wasn’t meant for me. That belief quietly shaped the decisions I made afterwards.

While I had stopped believing in myself, my parents hadn’t. They refused to let one setback define my future. They encouraged me to sit for more entrance exams for Masters, supported me when I needed a career break to figure things out, and reminded me that there was still a road ahead. Looking back, I realize they never stopped believing in me, even during the years when I had stopped believing in myself.

After college, I accepted a good job, but it wasn’t in the field I had once imagined for myself. Every time I thought about changing domains, I’d tell myself I was already too late — that everyone else had taken the “right” path while I’d missed my chance.

Accidents happen in life. They leave scars. Mine wasn’t missing a college — it was believing that one moment had decided the rest of my future.

Months later, I opened LinkedIn and came across people working in tech who hadn’t followed the path I thought was necessary. Some had switched careers. Some were self-taught. Others had taken completely different routes than the one I had convinced myself was the only option.

That’s when I realized I had been asking the wrong question. Instead of asking, “Maybe I was never meant to get there?” I should have been asking, “What’s another way to get there?”

I don’t regret missing Plan A. I regret believing it was my only chance.

What I Learned Missing Plan A doesn’t mean you’ve lost your dream. Before you convince yourself that you’re “too late,” write down three different ways to reach the same destination. It could be a different degree, a boot camp, online courses, a certification, or learning on your own. You might be surprised how many paths exist once you stop believing there’s only one.

3. A Course Can Teach You a Topic. It Can’t Teach You Curiosity.

When I started learning AI, I believed that if I completed enough courses, I’d eventually know everything I needed. It didn’t take long to realize I was wrong. Every course has a scope, and every instructor decides what to include and what to leave out.

I realized this during interviews when I was asked about Bayes’ Theorem. I remembered seeing it once, but nobody had really explained why it mattered or where I would actually use it. The same thing happened with embeddings and vector databases, which led me down the rabbit hole of linear algebra, cosine similarity, and approximate nearest neighbour search. Every answer led to three new questions.

Writing articles taught me this even more clearly. I thought I understood a concept until I tried explaining it to someone else. That’s when I found the gaps in my own understanding. More than once, I went back to an article I’d already written, researched the topic again, and rewrote large parts of it because I realized my understanding wasn’t as complete as I had thought.

Today, if a course doesn’t answer my questions, I don’t stop there. I ask AI to explain the concept differently, give me examples, challenge my understanding, and connect it to things I already know. That’s where the real learning begins.

What I Learned Today, after every course module, I write down one question that starts with “Why?” and another that starts with “Where is this used?” Then I keep learning until I can answer both. That simple habit has taught me far more than completing another course ever did.

4. I Started Creating My Own Luck

Open Instagram today, and you’ll find countless videos about unfair advantages, privilege, and connections. They’re not entirely wrong. For a long time, I thought those advantages explained the difference between people who made it and people who didn’t.

Then I came across Sahil Bloom’s idea of Type II Luck: Luck from Motion. The idea is simple: the more you put yourself in motion by learning, meeting people, building, and sharing your work, the more opportunities have a chance to find you. I started seeing that play out in my own life.

When I was looking for a mentor for my master’s project, I reached out to around 12 to 15 people. Some never replied. Some politely declined. Eventually, one person said yes. That person was Mubarak Abdulla, Chief Architect at Skan.ai.

I wanted to make that one “yes” count, so I stayed up until 3 a.m. many nights implementing ideas, fixing bugs, reading research papers, and learning concepts that were completely new to me. I also volunteered to lead the project because I wanted to make things easier for my mentor and take ownership of the work.

A few months later, I submitted my first AI article to AI Advances on Medium. They didn’t know me. I had no audience, no reputation, and no previous publications. Yet they gave a complete stranger a chance. The article was later selected for Medium’s Boost program.

As I continued writing, I had the opportunity to learn from many generous people in the AI community. One of them was Sam Vaseghi, editor of The Quantastic Journal. He took the time to explain what I could do better. He didn't just edit my article; he taught me how to think like an editor and become a better technical writer. All I had to offer in return was a sincere “Thank you.”

Over time, as I kept learning, building, writing, and sharing my work, something unexpected happened. People started reaching out to me on LinkedIn and Twitter to collaborate on projects, co-author articles, and contribute to their publications. Not long before that, I had been the one sending messages and hoping someone would reply.

What I Learned Looking back, my “luck surface area” didn’t grow because I got lucky. It grew because, almost every week, I reached out to someone, built something, published what I learned, or asked for feedback. None of those actions guaranteed an opportunity. Together, they made opportunities far more likely.

5. Sometimes Life Had a Better Plan Than I Did

I wasn’t always someone who believed in destiny. During college, I read The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho. I loved the idea that life could take you somewhere you never expected, but I wasn’t convinced that it worked that way.

Back then, I had a clear picture of how my life was supposed to unfold. When it didn’t, I saw it as failure. I spent far too much time thinking about the life I believed I was supposed to have. Looking back, I realize I wasn’t just disappointed. I was holding on to a version of my future that no longer existed.

Today, I see it differently. If everything had gone according to my plan, I might never have discovered AI. I might never have stayed up reading research papers, built projects, written technical articles, or met the people who shaped my career. I certainly wouldn’t be writing this article today.

That’s not to say every disappointment is secretly a blessing or that everything always works out. I’ve had moments that were painful, confusing, and deeply disappointing. What matters most is how you respond.

It’s okay to grieve the path you wanted. But don’t spend years romanticizing the life that could have been. At some point, you have to accept what didn’t happen and give your energy to the path that’s still in front of you. You can’t discover what another path has to offer if you’re always mourning the one you lost.

Today, I still make plans. I still work hard for the goals I care about. But I’ve also learned to hold those plans a little more loosely.

The life I’m living today isn’t the one I planned. It’s one I discovered along the way. I’m building AI projects, writing about technology, and sharing ideas with people around the world — and I’m deeply grateful for it.

Whether you call it destiny, God’s plan, or simply life unfolding in unexpected ways, I’ve learned that a closed door isn’t always the end of the story. Sometimes it’s the beginning of one you never thought to imagine.

What I Learned Dream big. Work hard. Make plans. But don’t let one closed door convince you that your story is over. The future rarely unfolds exactly as we imagine it. Sometimes the life you spend years chasing isn’t the one that helps you become the person you’re meant to be.

- Tina Sharma

Why This Matters

Karen here. Like Tina, I grew up in a small town (farm country, really). Many of my schoolmates settled on or near their families’ farms, and most girls married early instead of going to college. Unlike Tina’s family, mine didn’t have established history of educating daughters. But I was & am blessed with one dear older cousin who became the first girl in our Smiley clan to go to college, and seeing her go on to earn her Master’s degree in statistics was inspiring. And I was lucky to have the support of my mom (who regretted not being able to go to college herself) and dad, as well as uncles who were engineers. I still remember my parents’ reactions when I came home and told them our high school’s sexist guidance counselor wanted to steer me and my high math test scores towards nursing school. My dad’s response was as close to swear words as I ever heard him utter!

I wholeheartedly second Tina’s recommendations for girls interested in STEM and tech careers. Dream big, work hard, make plans. Look for role models and supporters locally or online. Don’t give weight to the opinions of naysayers who don’t know you (and what you’re capable of) as well as you do.

And above all, stay curious and willing to learn & adapt (what some folks call ‘being agile’). There is a saying I first learned while earning coaching certifications from the Agile Alliance and the Software Engineering Institute:

“Plans are useless, but planning is indispensable.”

(then-General, later President, Dwight Eisenhower, quoting an anonymous soldier on peace-time planning).

Or for folks who prefer sports analogies:

“Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

(boxer Mike Tyson).

I’m willing to bet it’s a rare person who made their Plan A in high school or college and then lived it out with no major bumps or disruptions. I’m pretty sure I don’t know any people who have. (If you have never had to change your plans when “life happened”, please speak up!)

So do your planning, think through your options and make your plans, and then don’t let it throw you when Plan A doesn’t work out as hoped.

“Just keep swimming.”

(Dory, from Finding Nemo)

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