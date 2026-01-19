What's next in 2026: AI Everywhere (pre-announcement)
SheWritesAI collaborative book #1 coming soon: 25 chapters by women and nonbinary authors from 15 countries with fresh viewpoints on AI, from history to the latest LLM breakthroughs & agents.
Happy 2026, everyone!
Subscribers and followers know I’m deeply committed to making AI work for everyone, not just the 8-figure tech bros, and doing what I can to amplify the voices of under-represented folks in tech. Here’s what I’ve been up to.
Since July 2025, I’ve been curating the first SheWritesAI collaborative book, AI Everywhere (Vol. 1). Chapters are now in and we’re working on reviews, editing, layout, and cover design. It’s coming soon — we’re aiming for International Women’s Day, March 8 — and we can’t wait to share it with you all!
All of the 25 chapters are written by women or nonbinary authors from the She Writes AI Community. They represent 15 countries and cover a wide range of topics in AI and data. (For a sneak preview of who’s writing on what topic for the book, see shewritesai.substack.com/p/book1 or the table below.)
I want to take this opportunity to thank our chapter authors for their exceptional collaboration. Not only are they contributing amazing fresh content for the book, they’re supporting each other to improve the quality of the book.🙌🏼 A few call-outs:
Cassandra, Whitney Whealdon, Blessing Okpala, PhD, and Emma M. Joseph have been especially generous with their time on peer reviews
KayStoner is working with me extensively behind the scenes to help make the book a reality.
Mia Kiraki 🎭 is supporting us on marketing.
This book is going to be an AMAZING resource on AI for people of all genders, thanks to everyone who’s contributing!
🙋🏼 Allies who are interested in supporting our release and launch week to help make this book a success: we invite you to📧reply to this email, 🗨️drop a comment on this post, join us in the 👥 SheWritesAI Subscriber Chat, or 📤DM me or She Writes AI.
Stay tuned for the cover reveal and more details about the book release!
(Interested in contributing a chapter to a possible book #2? Awesome! Please get in touch!)
Wow!! This is amazing! I would love to offer support during your launch! 🤗🤗🤗
Fantastic work, Karen. The book looks very interesting and diverse in coverage.