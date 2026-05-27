Everyday Ethical AI

Everyday Ethical AI

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AI.Mirror's avatar
AI.Mirror
6d

And for anyone wanted to know the even darker side have a look at my series part 4 is synth exactly this but the whole series shows the path from data, through surveillance to afterlife immortality!

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5 replies by Karen Smiley and others
Margaret Spence's avatar
Margaret Spence
6d

As a caregiver to my 97 yr old father who is in fairly good health, no amount of robots can do what I do on a daily basis. If we think this is the answer for the next generation we are in serious poop. I also took care of my aunt who had dementia for over 11 yrs she passed away four yrs ago at age 96. My father lives with me, my aunt was in a nursing home. The entire nursing home experience was a nightmare from daily management to bringing food to making sure they made sure she ate to doing her laundry so they didn't lose her clothing. When Covid happend and I could no longer go into the nursing home she declined rapidly was gone in months.

The cost of care even with good planning is through the roof and with poor planning its a nightmare. Can we use robots for some things maybe but elder care is nuanced. Every day looks different from the day before. The highs and lows spike sometimes by the hour. No robot is prepared for this level of immediate adjustment. Maybe 30 yrs from now but not in the near future.

One more thing, elders need touch, and guidance. Physical touch shaking their hands, giving them a hug, simple gestures is what keeps them alive. Maybe a robot could do that.

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