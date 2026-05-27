These past weeks, I’ve seen so many breathlessly enthusiastic videos about:

how dire the financial burden of elderly care can be, potentially over $100k (USD) per year (this part is true), and

how new AI-trained robots, for a mere $20-30k (USD) per robot, can now cook and clean and solve our elder care crisis.

No more nursing homes for grandparents; just get them a robot! Caregiving problem solved! Money problem solved!

Uh, no. Not even close. Here’s why.

Photo of an older woman sitting on a rollator outdoors, by Mobio Marketing on Unsplash

First of all, the demo scenarios are laughably simplistic. In one I saw last week, a robot is shown cleaning a perfectly empty kitchen island countertop, with a nice circular wiping motion. Ok, cool. But whose real kitchen only has countertops with NOTHING on it?! No appliances, no food containers, no seasonings, nothing? I want to see the robot maneuvering around the blender and cleaning under the door of the microwave (and the glass tray inside, and the splatters on the inside top) without unplugging it or breaking anything.

Second, most of these videos fundamentally misunderstand what senior living, assisted living, nursing home care, and memory care involve. I know a bit from some years of experience with a family member who is in that progression and currently in assisted living. Nursing home care is going to be the next step when the day comes that even a “2-person assist” can’t handle my family member’s physical needs.

While I’m far from an expert, my siblings and I have already witnessed the many holes in human-provided care in assisted living (as have others, like Bob Galen, who write about their caregiving experiences). I understand the temptation to think that robots are the solution. But it’s glaringly obvious that a robot doesn’t even come close to a moderately experienced nurse’s aide who works in assisted living.

Most of the robots advertised in the $20-30k range can only lift about 20kg or 44 pounds. Yeah, they can fold a T-shirt or put a heavy skillet in the dishwasher. But at that strength level, they can’t even steady a lightweight adult who starts to fall. Even two of these robots working together can’t help a person on and off a toilet, or lift a person in and out of a wheelchair, or change the person’s sanitary briefs, or give them a shower safely.

I just saw a video touting how two robots were able to make a bed together unassisted (no ‘teleoperation’ cheating). Cool. But it takes two robots to do a simple housekeeping task that a single human can do? And we should spend $50k+ to get our beds made every day? Maybe the beds should stay unmade.

One task touted for the robots is “medication reminders”. A $10 watch or alarm can do that. The reminder isn’t the gap. Having exactly the right pills in the pill boxes to take, making sure the person actually takes them, making sure they don’t accidentally take something twice in one day … those are the gaps. Checking their blood pressure to see if they should take their BP medication today or not … that’s a gap. People who go to assisted living are typically tested to see if their memory is good enough to consistently know what pills they take when, and if not, a med tech needs to manage their prescriptions for them. (And of course, the already-expensive assisted living facility charges even more for this service.) Could a robot handle dispensing non-prescription or prescription medication? Maybe. What if the prescription to be dispensed is for a controlled substance, or even an on-demand non-prescription item (such as Tylenol) that has quantity limits per day to avoid overdosing? It’s unlikely that anyone other than a trained, duly authorized human is going to be allowed to manage that any time soon — or should be allowed.

Finally, it’s one thing to train a robot to handle ordinary situations. I would not trust an unsupervised robot to handle “outlier” scenarios any time soon. For instance: a water puddle on the floor. A bee sting. An insect showing up anywhere in the house. A leaky faucet. A rug wrinkled by a pet or an errant footstep. Life happens. The power goes out in a storm. A neighbor kid hits a baseball through a window. A package left on the porch gets rained on and the cardboard breaks when it’s picked up. A person gets up unsteady one morning and hits their head on the table by their bed. So many ways that real life can deviate from ‘normal’. Would you trust a robot to care safely for a family member you love in all of these situations? I would not, not any time soon.

Some people may argue that an unsupervised robot would still be “better than nothing”. In some situations, it might be. But that can’t be assumed. A robot might not be better than nothing. It might be worse. It could feed someone a food they’re allergic to. It could mishandle an elderly person’s fragile skin. Relying on the robot could cause other types of caring to be deprioritized or diminished.

A home care robot could be useful in some niches within elder care. For doing routine cooking, cleaning, and laundry, maybe. Assisted living facilities are so chronically short-handed that maybe they could use robots for those specific behind-the-scenes tasks, and free up the human aides for the work that human aides and caregivers need to do. That could be a good thing. But the robots of today simply cannot meet needs involving injured or failing human bodies or minds (or both). And I think we’re still a ways off from them doing so.

People who see & believe the hype are at risk of being fooled. Thinking these robots will magically solve the elder care crisis is a good way to dilute attention away from finding real solutions. As Bob so emphatically pointed out not long ago, we literally cannot afford to allow that to happen. We do need to get real. Robots may be real-ish (not exactly “one in every home” yet), but they are far from being a real solution for the elder care crisis.

Please don’t let the shiny, slick robot video propaganda fool you or anyone you care about. Keep the focus on solving the real problem.