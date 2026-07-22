Everyday Ethical AI

Everyday Ethical AI

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The Raven Scholar's avatar
The Raven Scholar
2d

The fact people have to run the ai scanning in the first place is both ironic and a red flag. The fact the ai scanning covers even comments is another red flag. And...raises this question, soooo technically are we not then still helping to train and feed the very ai so many are stating they are against. And if someone is against ai, how is using it to help "detect" ai and ai slop not essentially doing the job now for them...for free.

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Luis Campos AI Engineer's avatar
Luis Campos AI Engineer
1d

The reality is that all this fuss demonstrates the widespread implementation of AI in these products.

Personally, I see another aspect, my training allows me to detect potentially serious crimes against individual privacy. I know from my own experience, experimenting and testing all models to the point of exhaustion, that all the major tech companies we know violate our privacy laws regarding our unique and unforgeable voiceprints. They use a technique called CAM++. You only have to ask your LLM models if they use this technique.

Now, the issue at hand: What level of rigor was used in building this monitoring tool? I would wager very little, given the lack of oversight.

The EU has a system in place that allows any EU citizen to file an anonymous complaint with this office in Luxembourg, and if they deem it appropriate, they will file charges ex officio.

I previously shared an interesting article with eleven methods for removing AI signatures.

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