Everyday Ethical AI

Kaisa | Mama Knows AI
Dec 6

Thanks for this, there definitely needs to be more awareness about this. Most people were already unaware of how to protect their kids’ or their own privacy on social media (birth announcements with their kids full name and date and place of birth etc.) and now with AI in the picture people have completely checked out… the amount of people I’ve had to unfollow because they’ve encouraged their followers to enter their kids photos into ChatGPT to make cute coloring books for Christmas 😞

The AI Architect
Dec 6

Those viral quiz posts are basically free data collection for training sets. What's wild is how people don't connect the dots between answering "what street did you grow up on" publicly and having those same answers as password recovery questions. The AI angle makes it worse since scrapers can now build pretty complete profiles automatically instead of requiring manual stalking.

