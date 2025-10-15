Everyday Ethical AI

KayStoner
14h

I would love to know what prompts you used to interact with the systems.

Kevin Guiney
20h

Karen, It seems like there is too much self-confidence built into these systems.

I’m having improved success using multiple AI’s in my writing and my technical projects. I normally use Perplexity, ChatGPT, Gemini, and DeepSeek.

Here is how I solved a programming issue yesterday…

I had been working with DeepSeek developing code for a halloween project. The specific piece of code I needed working was to have an LED strip simulate a lightning strike. The Strip is controlled by an ESP32 microcontroller.

After about 2 hours of work with DeepSeek, I felt we had plateaued on progress. So I popped over to Gemeni, explained the issues and Gemeni provided a second opinion.

Cut and pasted Gemeni’s insights, and here is DeepSeeks response:

Great insights from Gemini! The key points are:

1. We can't beat the 6ms data transmission time for 150 RGBW LEDs

2. Use white channel only for maximum speed and brightness

3. Segment the updates to create the illusion of speed

4. Use "jumping" updates rather than sequential pixel-by-pixel

Let me implement a much faster version using these principles:

——-

DeepSeek updated the code, and I have a decent lightning bolt simulation now.

I find it interesting how these different AI’s can collaborate, but only when the human, is the broker! I’m yet to have an AI say, let me reach out to Gemeni, or Kevin, maybe you could get us a second opinion.

