Since Dec. 2024, this page has hosted a living directory of women & non-binary people writing on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, ethics, privacy, governance, applications, & business. As of June 15, 2025, the directory has how been migrated to a shiny new She Writes AI newsletter:

From now on, monthly updates to the directory will be published as separate posts in the She Writes AI newsletter. Here’s the first one:

To automatically receive updates to the directory and be notified of future community features, please subscribe to SheWritesAI!

Subscribe to SheWritesAI

The first 6 months of additions to the SheWritesAI directory are below.

254+ writers in 39+ known US locations to date: AK, AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, Guam (not on map), IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA

Substack Profile & Publication Links

This section provides direct Substack-native links to writer profiles and publications. Mouse over the links in your browser to pop up a preview.

These initial writers are roughly in the somewhat-alphabetical order that Substack shows them in my ‘Reads’ list.

Additions on Dec. 19, 2024

Additions Dec. 2024 - Jan. 2025:

Added 2025-02-10 : newly added countries are 🇪🇸 Spain and 🇷🇴 Romania

Added 2025-02-22 : new locations - 🇪🇪 Estonia , 🇪🇺 EU

Added 2025-03-02: new country locations - none

Added 2025-03-14: New country locations - 🇮🇲 Isle of Man, 🇯🇵 Japan, 🇵🇪 Peru

Added 2025-03-26: New country location - 🇬🇪 Georgia

Added 2025-04-05: New country locations - 🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and 🇸🇬 Singapore

Added 2025-04-16: No new country locations (2 new US states: Oregon and Alaska)

Added 2025-04-26: No new country locations (1 new US state: Indiana)

Added 2025-05-10: 2 new country locations (🇨🇿 Czech Republic and 🇹🇳 Tunisia) ; 1 new US state (South Carolina)

Added 2025-05-20: 2 new country locations (🇭🇷 Croatia and 🇳🇬 Nigeria) ; 1 new US state (Louisiana)

Added 2025-06-15:



More additions are expected soon - please subscribe to She Writes AI for updates!

To anyone listed: I’ll be glad to include or correct any annotations, demographics, locations, flags, pronouns, Bluesky or podcast column links, etc. you’d like to share here. Just comment or DM me. Or if for some reason you don’t want your name or publication or a link in this directory, let me know and I’ll remove you.

Message Karen Smiley

Help: Who else should be in this list?

This post is public - please share to help us find more people who belong in this directory, and to help others find their flock! Share

Backstory: origin of this directory

A recent [Dec. 19, 2024] article on Substackers who write about AI profiled 10 men — and 0 non-men. I messaged the author privately to express my disappointment that the list was all men. He responded kindly and quickly that the oversight wasn’t intentional; he just wasn’t connected yet to women writing here on Substack about AI.

I’ve seen starter lists of women in STEM on sites like Bluesky. But I realized I don’t know of any lists for women in AI on Substack yet. So I’m creating one here to make it easier for people of all genders to find women and non-binary people who write on Substack about AI, ML, ethics, governance, data privacy, and related technology. Writer locations are generally based on LinkedIn profiles, where known, or confirmed via DM with the writers.

For more background on this directory, see my April 12, 2025 article or my guest post in

’s blog, “

”.

History: how it’s evolved

I seeded this directory in December 2024 with a list of 34 women I already followed and their publications. I update it as suggestions come in or I discover more or new writers. Please suggest others, or nominate yourself if appropriate!

Leave a comment

Update Dec. 21, 2024: I used Datawrapper.de to create an interactive map to show the countries, where known, for the writers listed here. I also created a searchable, filterable table to make it easier to find a person or country in the list. (The bulleted lists below the map and table also give live links to Substack.) Update Feb. 4, 2025: The table now includes live hyperlinks for writer names, newsletters, and LinkedIn profiles. New linked columns for books, podcasts, and Bluesky handles are gradually being populated. A column for Topics is also being filled in. Update Feb. 20, 2025: New world map created with more granular locations. Table and this page updated to use people’s preferred country/flag identities. Update March 2, 2025: Created US state map (state is not known for about 10% of US writers). Newsletter topics are now included for all writers.

Thanks for reading Agile Analytics and Beyond! I’d love to hear if you find this directory useful, or have ideas on ways to make it more useful for you. Shares, hearts, comments, & restacks are all awesome 😊. (One-time tips or voluntary donations via paid subscription are always welcome & appreciated, too!)

Drop a tip in the jar!