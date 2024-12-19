Where are the Women in AI and Data on Substack? See "She Writes AI"!
A living directory of women & non-binary people writing on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, ethics, privacy, governance, applications, & business.
Since Dec. 2024, this page has hosted a living directory of women & non-binary people writing on Substack about artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, ethics, privacy, governance, applications, & business. As of June 15, 2025, the directory has how been migrated to a shiny new newsletter:
From now on, monthly updates to the directory will be published as separate posts in the newsletter. Here’s the first one:
The first 6 months of additions to the SheWritesAI directory are below.
Shortcuts:
🌐interactive world map & USA state map
💻searchable, filterable directory table
🔗Substack native links
254+ writers in 39+ known US locations to date: AK, AL, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, Guam (not on map), IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, NC, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OH, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA
Substack Profile & Publication Links
This section provides direct Substack-native links to writer profiles and publications. Mouse over the links in your browser to pop up a preview.
These initial writers are roughly in the somewhat-alphabetical order that Substack shows them in my ‘Reads’ list.
Additions on Dec. 19, 2024
- (USA) -
- (Australia) -
- (unspecified) -
- (Hong Kong) -
- (USA) -
- (Israel) -
- (USA) -
- Ngo (USA) -
Diana Dovgopol (Austria) - The
- (Brazil) -
- (USA) -
- (France) -
- (USA) -
- (UK) -
- (USA) -
- (Denmark) -
- (Australia) -
Emily and Giulia at- :
Emily Uematsu Banzhaf (Sweden)
Giulia van den Winkel (Germany)
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (England, UK) and others -
- (USA) -
- (India) -
- (India) - (with me)
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (UK) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) - “On AI” section in
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
Additions Dec. 2024 - Jan. 2025:
- (she/they) (USA) - , (thank you to Catherine for pointing out that my own name should be here too ;)
- (UAE) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (England) -
Adrienne as(USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Greece) -
- (Canada) -
- (USA) -
- (Taiwan) -
- (USA) -
- (Turkey) -
- (India) -
- (Pakistan) -
- (Austria) -
- (Austria) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (India) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- Lord (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) - (also writes on Health Bytes)
- (USA) -
Bess Auer (USA) -
- Bajra (England) -
- (France) -
- (USA) -
- (Portugal) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (England) -
- (USA) -
- (Ireland) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) - ,
Charlotte Tarrant as(England, UK) -
- (France) -
- (USA) - ,
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (UK) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
Elissa Malespina as(USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Italy) - ,
Jessica and Kimberly as(USA)
Tracy Mendolia, PhD as(USA) -
- (USA) - Algorithms Are Personal ()
- (UK) -
- (USA) - writes on
- (USA & France) -
- (USA) -
- (UK, Switzerland) - writes on
- (USA) -
- (USA)
- (USA) -
- (Wales) -
- (Poland) -
- (Guam, USA) -
- (USA) - , ,
- (USA) - ,
- (Netherlands) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Turkey) -
- (USA) -
- (Finland) -
- (USA) -
- (UK) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Germany) -
- (India) -
- (Australia) -
- (USA) -
- (Netherlands) -
- (USA) -
- (Australia) -
- (USA) - writes on
- (USA) -
- (Lithuania) -
Sarah Freye as(USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Bahrain) -
- (UAE) -
- (Belgium) -
- (USA) -
- (Poland) -
- (USA) -
- (Poland)
Eryn Travis -(USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Netherlands) -
- (UK) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (India) -
- (USA) -
- (Canada) -
- (Netherlands) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Italy) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Scotland) -
Debby Kruzic of(USA) -
Ameena Ansari (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Australia) -
- (USA) -
- (France) -
- (Italy) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (UK) -
- (Switzerland) -
- (USA) -
Zeynep(England, UK) - AI
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
Added 2025-02-10: newly added countries are 🇪🇸 Spain and 🇷🇴 Romania
Minhui Zhou as(China) -
- (USA) -
- (Spain) -
- (Switzerland) -
- (Italy) - (The Scenarionist)
- (USA) -
- (Italy) -
- (USA) -
- (Romania) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Sweden) -
- (USA) -
- (France) -
- (Canada) -
- (Canada) -
Added 2025-02-22: new locations - 🇪🇪 Estonia, 🇪🇺 EU
- (USA)
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Spain) -
- (Estonia) -
- (USA) -
- (Netherlands) -
- (USA) -
- (EU) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Germany) -
- (India) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (England) -
- (Poland) -
- (Poland) -
Added 2025-03-02: new country locations - none
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (UK) -
- (Denmark) -
- (USA) -
- (Australia) -
- (UK) -
- (UK) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
removed (USA)
- (USA) -
- (Canada) -
-
- (USA)
- (USA)
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
Added 2025-03-14: New country locations - 🇮🇲 Isle of Man, 🇯🇵 Japan, 🇵🇪 Peru
- (India) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (France) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (UK) -
- (Isle of Man) -
- (Australia) -
- (USA) -
- -
Ruby Hoenderdos (Netherlands)
Emily Birch (UK)
- (Poland) -
- (USA) -
- (Canada) -
- (Ireland) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Brazil) - (in Portuguese)
- (Brazil) - (in English)
- (USA) -
- (India) -
- (Netherlands) -
- (UK) -
- (USA) -
- (India) -
- (India) -
- (Spain) -
- (India) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Canada) -
- (Hong Kong) -
- (USA) -
Robin Lake at(USA) -
- (Peru) -
- (Japan) -
Added 2025-03-26: New country location - 🇬🇪 Georgia
- (USA)
- (Sweden) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Switzerland) -
- (Netherlands) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (UK) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Canada) - ,
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (France) - (in French)
- (UK) -
- (Turkey) - (in Turkish)
- (USA) -
- (Georgia) -
Added 2025-04-05: New country locations - 🇨🇩 Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and 🇸🇬 Singapore
- (UK - England) -
- (UK) -
- (Democratic Republic of the Congo) -
- (Canada) -
- (France) -
- (India) -
- (France) -
Mythri M. at(Canada) -
Somya Sinha at(India) -
Henna Vij at(India) -
- (Singapore) -
- (Netherlands) -
- (Spain) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (UK) -
- (USA) -
Added 2025-04-16: No new country locations (2 new US states: Oregon and Alaska)
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (France) -
- (France) -
- (France) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Canada) -
Added 2025-04-26: No new country locations (1 new US state: Indiana)
- (USA) -
- (UK) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Canada) -
- (USA) -
- (Australia) -
- (Canada) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (UK) -
- Shukla (USA) -
- (UK) -
Added 2025-05-10: 2 new country locations (🇨🇿 Czech Republic and 🇹🇳 Tunisia) ; 1 new US state (South Carolina)
- (UK) -
- (UK) -
- (Tunisia) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA/France) - (in French)
- (USA) -
- (Sweden) -
- (Germany) - (in German)
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Canada) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Czech Republic) -
- (USA) -
- (Australia) -
- (United Nations) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
Added 2025-05-20: 2 new country locations (🇭🇷 Croatia and 🇳🇬 Nigeria) ; 1 new US state (Louisiana)
- (USA) -
- (Nigeria) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Finland) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Romania) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) - Infinite Me Reality
- (France) - (The Plot Media)
- (Croatia) -
- (USA) -
- (USA) -
- (Canada) -
- (USA) -
- (UK) -
- (USA) - supercyberlicious
- (USA) - Learn Analytics Engineering
- (USA) -
(removed) (USA)
- (Italy) -
- (USA) -
Added 2025-06-15:
Backstory: origin of this directory
A recent [Dec. 19, 2024] article on Substackers who write about AI profiled 10 men — and 0 non-men. I messaged the author privately to express my disappointment that the list was all men. He responded kindly and quickly that the oversight wasn’t intentional; he just wasn’t connected yet to women writing here on Substack about AI.
I’ve seen starter lists of women in STEM on sites like Bluesky. But I realized I don’t know of any lists for women in AI on Substack yet. So I’m creating one here to make it easier for people of all genders to find women and non-binary people who write on Substack about AI, ML, ethics, governance, data privacy, and related technology. Writer locations are generally based on LinkedIn profiles, where known, or confirmed via DM with the writers.
For more background on this directory, see my April 12, 2025 article or my guest post in’s blog, “Women in Artificial Intelligence”.
History: how it’s evolved
I seeded this directory in December 2024 with a list of 34 women I already followed and their publications. I update it as suggestions come in or I discover more or new writers. Please suggest others, or nominate yourself if appropriate!
Update Dec. 21, 2024: I used Datawrapper.de to create an interactive map to show the countries, where known, for the writers listed here. I also created a searchable, filterable table to make it easier to find a person or country in the list. (The bulleted lists below the map and table also give live links to Substack.)
Update Feb. 4, 2025: The table now includes live hyperlinks for writer names, newsletters, and LinkedIn profiles. New linked columns for books, podcasts, and Bluesky handles are gradually being populated. A column for Topics is also being filled in.
Update Feb. 20, 2025: New world map created with more granular locations. Table and this page updated to use people’s preferred country/flag identities.
Update March 2, 2025: Created US state map (state is not known for about 10% of US writers). Newsletter topics are now included for all writers.
