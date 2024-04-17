Everyday Ethical AI

May 10, 2024

Given all of the buzz around adding audio voiceover to Substack posts, I'm starting to look into using an ethical AI-based tool for cloning my own voice to generate the recordings. Initial article is here: https://sixpeas.substack.com/p/adding-audio-voiceovers-with-ai-ethically Once I complete my evaluation and make a decision, I'll update this page accordingly.

Apr 25, 2024

This AI Usage Policy page only covered writing, not other uses of generative AI. Here's a new post that summarizes why I don't (yet) use generative AI for creating images, audio, or other artifacts for our newsletters - curious to hear what others think! https://karensmiley.substack.com/p/inconvenient-principles-no-unfair-ai-images

