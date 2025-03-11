Everyday Ethical AI

Everyday Ethical AI

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Celeste Garcia's avatar
Celeste Garcia
May 26, 2025Edited

Karen, AI represents a once-in-a-millennium technological advancement. With this kind of advancement comes a litany of ethical questions. I like how clearly you have outlined the issues. I believe we need to demand transparency and accountability from Big Tech. I have done extensive research and posted about 2 of the 5 Ethical Concerns you raised.

While AI may help us solve climate change one day, for now data centers are guzzling fossil fuels. I did a deep dive into the alarming CO2 emissions in a post called "Cloud Computing or Coal Computing" https://gettingrealaboutai.substack.com/p/cloud-computing-or-coal-computing-e22 The hypocrisy of big tech claiming they are Net Zero Carbon Emissions is astonishing.

Meanwhile, big tech is blatantly violating copyright laws and fighting to expand "Fair Use" to avoid licensing and royalties while competing against copyright owners at scale, which I discussed in a recent post, "Big Tech Is Stealing Your IP" https://gettingrealaboutai.substack.com/p/big-tech-is-stealing-your-ip

I agree wholeheartedly with the risks you have outlined and would add another major concern. Lack of diversity in the development of AI and the leadership. The AI Tech Workforce is 29% women to 71% men. As for AI Company CEOs, the leadership gap is even more pronounced. Across industries, men outnumber women in CEO roles by approximately 17 to 1. In AI it is much lower, but I couldn't find any real data.

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