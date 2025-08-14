This post is the second in the series of articles on Everyday Ethical AI that I was invited to share in the weekly She Leads AI newsletter. Please see SheLeadsAI.ai to subscribe to “The SLAI Effect”, and do check out their events, including the weekly Social Saturday calls!

Photo by FlyD on Unsplash

“But I Don’t Use AI”! Odds are you do … most of us use AI nowadays. Yet most folks aren’t aware of AI’s presence or the everyday AI & data risks affecting us. And AI tools are almost certainly using us and our data. Here’s a quick look at 5 key everyday risks.

Risk 1. Legal Alignment: Using an AI-based tool can put you at risk of legal and financial liability for copyright infringement or errors in outputs you share.

Risk 2. Security and Confidentiality: Data entered into AI tools can be used for training and ‘leak’ back out. And ‘anonymous’ data often isn’t.

Risk 3. Workforce Impact: Generative AI tools are skewed towards the western/ English world; don’t work well for people with disabilities; may amplify historical biases; and can worsen “techno-stress”.

Risk 4. Branding Confusion: GenAI tools can give you outputs which are not unique ‘enough’, and/or you don’t own the rights to.

Risk 5. What Happens to Our Wetware (Brains)? AI can impact how we learn, teach, think, create, and build careers.

The good news: ethical AI guidelines and practices can help. Think of AI ethics as a combination of protective equipment, guides on tool selection and maintenance, and safety training for using AI power tools available to us.

What’s Next?

Next week, we’ll take a quick look at the AI ecosystem and where ethical concerns arise.

These five risks and much more are covered in my upcoming book, “Everyday Ethical AI: A Guide For Families & Small Businesses”. To learn more about these issues and automatically get fresh weekly articles and news about everyday ethical AI, subscribe here.

Can’t wait? Claim your free copy of “ Five Everyday AI & Data Risks ” (a 32-page sample of the book) via the sixpeas.net/five-ai-risks giveaway before August 25!

