August 2025

We Use AI and AI Uses Us: Five Actions We Can All Take (part 4 of 4)
The first step in solving the ethical challenges of AI is to recognize the risks and concerns. The next step is to DO something, individually and…
  
Karen Smiley
3
Announcing: Everyday Ethical AI
New name to reflect my ongoing focus in my writing
  
Karen Smiley
32
We Use AI and AI Uses Us: Five Everyday AI Ethics Concerns (part 3 of 4)
Week 3 of my 4-part series on everyday ethical AI for the She Leads AI newsletter
  
Karen Smiley
We Use AI and AI Uses Us: Five Everyday AI & Data Risks (part 2 of 4)
Week 2 of my 4-part series on everyday ethical AI for the She Leads AI newsletter
  
Karen Smiley
We Use AI and AI Uses Us: Digital Power Tool Safety and AI Ethics (part 1 of 4)
Week 1 of my 4-part series on everyday ethical AI for the She Leads AI newsletter
  
Karen Smiley
Finding our balance with AI
offering 3 free ways to learn more about everyday AI and data risks & opportunities
  
Karen Smiley
3

July 2025

June 2025

