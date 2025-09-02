Everyday Ethical AI
Digital Labor Day
Like steelworkers, data workers worldwide deserve safe, humane working environments, fair pay, and recognition of how their human intelligence…
Sep 2
Karen Smiley
August 2025
We Use AI and AI Uses Us: Five Actions We Can All Take (part 4 of 4)
The first step in solving the ethical challenges of AI is to recognize the risks and concerns. The next step is to DO something, individually and…
Aug 29
Karen Smiley
Announcing: Everyday Ethical AI
New name to reflect my ongoing focus in my writing
Aug 24
Karen Smiley
We Use AI and AI Uses Us: Five Everyday AI Ethics Concerns (part 3 of 4)
Week 3 of my 4-part series on everyday ethical AI for the She Leads AI newsletter
Aug 21
Karen Smiley
We Use AI and AI Uses Us: Five Everyday AI & Data Risks (part 2 of 4)
Week 2 of my 4-part series on everyday ethical AI for the She Leads AI newsletter
Aug 14
Karen Smiley
We Use AI and AI Uses Us: Digital Power Tool Safety and AI Ethics (part 1 of 4)
Week 1 of my 4-part series on everyday ethical AI for the She Leads AI newsletter
Aug 7
Karen Smiley
Finding our balance with AI
offering 3 free ways to learn more about everyday AI and data risks & opportunities
Aug 5
Karen Smiley
July 2025
Adventures of a first-time ebook creator
What I've learned the hard way while creating my first EPUB and PDF files for releasing a sample of my book in a free giveaway on BookFunnel. Sharing in…
Jul 25
Karen Smiley
On the air and in the other chair
My first public podcast as a guest, not a host, is now live on "Aarna's News | Inspiring and Uplifting Stories of Women In STEM"
Jul 15
Karen Smiley
June 2025
Waiting to be asked
Why does almost no one self-nominate in response to a broadcast open invitation, even though most respond enthusiastically to being asked?
Jun 25
Karen Smiley
Going in circles
Thoughts on driverless vs humanless automated vehicles, designing for safety, and digital feedback loops
Jun 18
Karen Smiley
Announcement: She Writes AI directory and newsletter
Our directory of women and non-binary folks writing about AI and data here on Substack has grown to the point that it deserves its own home, so more…
Jun 16
Karen Smiley
