This Substack publication is my ( Karen Smiley ’s) FREE professional newsletter. My focus is on delivering business value with practical applications of agile, AI, analytics, software, and more, on a foundation of inclusion and ethics.

My career has spanned roles in industry and academia, and I have decades of experience with data, machine learning, and intelligent systems worldwide. I’ve worked with software to analyze technical and personal data across a broad swath of domains: healthcare, aerospace, military, transportation, fleet logistics, datacom, telecom, power grids and devices, clean energy, robotics, industrial automation, and automotive. For more about my background, see my website, my LinkedIn profile, or this “Behind the Substack” interview with

of Coffee Break Newsletter.

I’m writing here to share my experiences. My goals are to help you cut through the noise and to actively advocate for equity and inclusion for women in STE(A)M. Here are some popular posts to get you started:

Newsletter contents

Sections

I write here about a wide range of topics aligned with my broad professional and personal experience and passions. Sections of this newsletter include agile (with a “little A”), Business, Culture, Data, Equity, and Technology. (I also now have a Substacking section, which is about using Substack effectively. By default, new subscribers are not subscribed to that section.) Subscriptions to sections can be managed individually, if you like; instructions are here.

Audio

🆕 Posts with 🗣️ in the title have audio voiceover. See this page for more info on podcast setup. As of Dec. 2024, read-aloud is now available in the Substack app on all text articles which don’t have voiceover.

🆕 Looking for specific topics related to AI, data, or other interests? Try our new custom Google Search Engine. It’s configured to help readers quickly find articles, whether they’re posted here in my personal newsletter or in AI6P.

My Publishing Policies

Use of AI for ‘writing’ articles and notes has become common. Not here.

I’ve committed that every newsletter post I publish will be 100% hand-written by me , not generated by any AI tool. Here’s why .

I won’t use AI-based image generators that aren’t ethically trained. This post explains why . (Same goes for music or video.)

The tools I do use are listed here.

